Dog license discount ends at the end of the month

The last day of this month is the final opportunity for Central Okanagan dog owners to save on license fees.

Until Feb. 28 a new license or renewal for a dog that’s spayed or neutered costs $20. If the dog isn’t spayed or neutered the fee is $60. That’s a $20 discount from the regular annual license fees. On March 1, licenses return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80.

“A license is the easiest and quickest way to reunite a lost dog with its owner. And renewing is easy using the secure My Dog Matters App. Many of the thousands of dog owners who’ve already renewed have told us it’s quick and convenient. With the App and online web access, you don’t have to stand in line waiting to renew or purchase a new license which is usually the case as the Feb. 28 deadline approaches,” said communications officer Bruce Smith.

If owners wish to renew in person visit the Regional District office in Kelowna, the Regional Dog Pound, the municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland or the Kelowna branch of the SPCA. North Westside residents can purchase a license at the main firehall in Killiney Beach. Please call 250-545-1195 in advance to make sure staff is available.

“Renewing a license with the App saves the cost of mailing renewal notices and owners may also choose to receive email dog-related messaging and licensing reminders and their digital ‘My Dog Matters’ Rewards card. Showing it at more than 60 participating businesses provides an owner with special discounts and services as well as the ability to easily check retailers offers,” said Smith.

Last year just over 23,000 dogs were licensed in the Central Okanagan. The Regional District reminds all dog owners to keep their license up to date as there is zero tolerance and a hefty fine for unlicensed dogs.

There’s plenty of information available about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan at regionaldistrict.com/dogs.

Download the App from the Apple store or Google Play. More information can be found at www.mydogmatters.ca/MDMApp

