Dog killed after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Pet struck by car while owner was trapped inside her vehicle

A two-car crash that sent three people to hospital also resulted in the death of a family’s pet.

The accident occurred December 27 on Highway 3 about 5 km east of town, when an eastbound vehicle entered the oncoming lane and struck a car carrying two Princeton residents and their dog.

While the drivers of both cars were pinned inside their vehicles, the dog escaped the car and was immediately struck by a passing motorist, said RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy.

Ambulance and Princeton Highway Rescue responded and freed the trapped drivers. RCMP recovered the dog’s body.

According to Kennedy the three people were taken to Princeton General Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

It was the second time in a week that an animal was a victim in a car crash.

On December 22 a dog hit the windshield of the truck it was travelling in, when that vehicle collided with another truck on East Similkameen Avenue. The dog suffered from a head injury.

There were no other injuries or charges related to the accident.