Dog driving a Cat loader

This dog was in the driver’s seat looking like he knew exactly what to do. When in fact he was just patiently waiting for his owner to come. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map