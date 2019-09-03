Dog dogs of summer forecasted for first week of school in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Ray Kalin, 7, and Taylor Kalin, 10 splash in the water with their dog Cocoa on the final day of summer vacation Monday. Children in School District 27 are back to school starting Tuesday morning. Angie Mindus photo

A blast of summer heat on the Labour Day long weekend gave Cariboo Chilcotin residents a chance to unwind one more time before the start of back-to-school Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Scout Island was a busy place to be, as were many of the local lakes as temperatures heated up to the mid-20Cs Monday.

READ MORE: RCMP, SD27 collaborate to enforce stop-for-school bus safety

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of 27C to kick off the school week.

Residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin can expect those sunny skies and warm mid-20Cs temperatures to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.