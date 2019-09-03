Dog dogs of summer forecasted for first week of school in the Cariboo Chilcotin

A blast of summer heat on the Labour Day long weekend gave Cariboo Chilcotin residents a chance to unwind one more time before the start of back-to-school Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Scout Island was a busy place to be, as were many of the local lakes as temperatures heated up to the mid-20Cs Monday.
READ MORE: RCMP, SD27 collaborate to enforce stop-for-school bus safety
Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of 27C to kick off the school week.
Residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin can expect those sunny skies and warm mid-20Cs temperatures to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.
Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.