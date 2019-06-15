A West Kelowna family’s dog was reported to have been bitten by a rattlesnake in Rose Valley Trails on June 14. Photo: Hiking Addiction website

Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna

The dog, Bella, continues to recover after being bitten on a hike at Rose Valley Trails

  • Jun. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A West Kelowna family’s beloved canine is still recovering after a rattlesnake bite.

The family took to social media to warn other hikers and bikers at the Rose Valley Trails to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after their dog, Bella, was bitten early Friday morning.

The family reported that Bella has been given two doses of anti-venom and continues to fight the effects of the bite.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Friday Cruise Night kicks off annual Seaside Cruizers Car Club weekend
Next story
Celebrate Legion Week in Barriere on June 22-28

Just Posted

Most Read