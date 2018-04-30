Dog ban starts Tuesday at Willows Beach

Dogs cavort in the nice weather at Willows Beach in April. The annual ban on dogs begins Tuesday, May 1. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

The annual ban on dogs begins Tuesday, May 1 at Willows Beach.

Willows Beach closes to four-legged visitors May 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

Willows Beach Park is abuzz for the next month with school groups coming from across the region for year-end picnics just one reason for the closure.

Locally, some shift to McNeill Bay, where dogs can remain off leash. Others head to parks at Elk and Beaver lakes or other smaller off-leash areas.

Even off leash, dogs must be under control at all times and owners must pick up dog droppings in all parks, local and regional.

Throughout the Capital Regional District, from June 1 to Sept. 15, dogs must be on a leash when passing through designated beach and picnic areas and are not allowed to stay. On the Galloping Goose, Lochside and E&N Rail Trail-Humpback Connector regional trails, dogs must be leashed. Dogs must be on leash on the Elsie King Trail at Francis/King Regional Park.

Dogs must be leashed April through June at Uplands Park in Oak Bay as well.

Adopt these simple habits when visiting regional parks with pets

• Stay on designated trails.

• Do not remove or disturb animals or plants, such as wildflowers.

• Leave no trace and carry out litter.

• Keep right except to pass.

• Alert others when passing and control your speed.

• Cyclists yield to all other trail users. Hikers yield to equestrians.

• Be Alert and Visible – wear reflective gear and use caution at road crossings

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.