Does Armstrong’s IPE qualify for COVID-19 grant, or not?: Kyllo

Greg Kyllo wants the province to clarify whether the IPE is elibible for Major Attractions funding

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is asking the province to clarify whether the Armstrong IPE will be allowed to apply for COVID-19 relief funds through the Major Anchor Attractions program, announced Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Kyllo said the program’s rules appear to exclude the widely popular event because it’s not a year-round operation. (B.C. Legislative Assembly)

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is wondering whether Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) will be allowed to apply for support through the province’s latest COVID-19 relief stream for tourist attractions.

Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced funding for B.C. events through the Major Anchor Attractions Program Tuesday, May 18.

But as the BC Liberal deputy whip argued in question period, the eligibility rules around the funding program appear to exclude the IPE — a summer staple in the community for more than 120 years.

“The rules say that you have to be operating year-round, and specifically states that events like the IPE are not even allowed to apply,” Kyllo said. “And we haven’t heard a word from the MLA in Vernon-Monashee about helping this very important festival.”

The IPE pulled the plug on what would have been its 121st annual fair in May 2020, and this past March the fair was again pushed back to 2022 due to ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic.

Kyllo pointed out the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, which operates year-round, is allowed to apply for the grant, and asked the government to give clarification on the IPE’s status.

“Can the Premier tell the people of the North Okanagan if the IPE can apply or not.”

In response, Minister Mark didn’t provide Kyllo with a yes-or-no answer but said the festival should still apply for funding through the program.

“Decisions have not been made yet,” she said, regarding grant recipients. “I encourage the member to support the organization to apply.”

The Major Anchor Attractions Program will provide a one-time emergency grant to help keep attractions running at minimal levels until COVID-19 restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings are eased.

The program has three funding streams: one for major attractions in urban areas, another for those in rural areas and a separate stream for tour bus companies.

Under the program’s rules, seasonal or temporary attractions like the IPE “may be eligible” if they qualify for one of the three streams. Both the rural and urban streams require that the attraction “typically operates year-round.”

‘Turnstile’ attractions in rural communities like Armstrong can receive up to $500,000 in relief.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the IPE for comment.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star