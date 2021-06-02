DodgeBow sessions for adults now running at the Ashcroft HUB

DodgeBow sessions at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday nights have now been opened up to adults. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB/Facebook)

Aqua Fit classes

Starting on Thursday, June 3 there will be Aqua Fit classes every Thursday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Ashcroft pool. The cost is $5 per session.

For details of opening times, lessons, rentals, and more, drop by the pool or visit the Ashcroft Pool and Park Facebook page.

DodgeBow at the Ashcroft HUB

Due to popular demand, the Ashcroft HUB is now offering DodgeBow sessions for adults!

Dodgebow is a hybrid of dodgeball and paintball that uses safe, flat-faced, foam-tipped arrows and bows specifically designed for the sport. All the equipment is supplied, and is sanitized before and after use.

The DodgeBow sessions (which cost $2 per person) have now moved to Thursdays, with kids aged 7 to 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., youth aged 13 to 18 from 5 to 6 p.m., and those 19 and older from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can register in advance by calling (250) 453-9177 or emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or just drop-in at a session. All COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Ashcroft Legion reopening

As of June 1, the Ashcroft Legion has reopened its lounge, which has been completely cleaned and sanitized. Friday night dinners continue to be served from the kitchen for patio dining or take-out.

On June 4, dinner is beef dip, baked potato with the trimmings, fried onions, Caesar salad, and dessert. To order dinner, call (250) 453-9133 to reserve your meal.

South Cariboo Sportsmen raffle

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a raffle to help do more rebuilding work at their facility south of Cache Creek, and half of the 2,000 tickets available have already been sold.

Tickets cost $10 each, and there is a chance to win four great prizes, with first prize a Tikka T3X Hunter .243 Cal. S.S. fluted barrel bolt action rifle valued at $2,485. Winners must have a valid PAL or RPAL in order to claim their prize.

For more information, or to arrange for an e-transfer, email southcariboosportsmen@gmail.com (password: cariboo). For inquiries, or to pay by credit card, call Wayne Wawreniuk at (604) 861-2454. You can also visit the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association Faebook page.

Homeowner grants

The provincial government has changed the way residential property owners in B.C. claim their Homeowner Grant. They must now be claimed online (at www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant) or by phone at 1-888-355-2700 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Although local government offices can no longer accept grant applications, Ashcroft and Cache Creek have set up computers in their respective village offices for members of the public to use. Anyone having difficulty applying for their Homeowner Grant can come and use the public computers, and staff will be available to assist them. In Clinton, the ServiceBC office has a computer available for use by anyone who needs assistance applying for the grant.

Check detectors for proper certification

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to check that smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms they purchase online bear a recognized Canadian certification mark.

The COVID-19 pandemic has required many Canadians to make everyday purchases online in an effort to reduce their exposure and follow local public health guidelines. For this reason, Canadians should be aware that there is a risk of purchasing uncertified smoke and CO alarms via online sales platforms.

Products that do not have a recognized Canadian certification mark may not meet Canadian performance standards and could fail, or operate incorrectly. This could pose a risk to consumers who may not be alerted to a fire or CO incident in their home.

When purchasing a smoke or CO alarm, look for a Canadian certification mark from an organization that is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada. These marks, such as CSA, cUL, ULC, or cETL, should appear directly on the product, not just on the packaging.

