“Do you know who these people are?” ask Barriere RCMP

These two people are suspected of theft in Barriere on Friday, July 3, 2020.

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Barriere RCMP received a report of the theft of a purse from a vehicle in the community. The victim later reported that her bank card had been used in at least two businesses; a gas station in Barriere, and a liquor store in Rayleigh, B.C.

Police were able to review video surveillance footage that shows a man, in the company of a woman, using the card.

The man is described as Caucasian, 35 to 40 years of age, with stud earrings and a pock-marked face.

The woman is described as Caucasian, 35 to 40 years of age, with glasses and possibly a tattoo or other marking on her right wrist.

“We are hopeful someone will come forward with the information needed to identity these people,” said RCMP Cpl. Robert Welsman NCO of the Barriere Detachment.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

