Do you know this couple? Abbotsford Police say they are wanted for store fraud

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a couple who they say was involved in an incident of fraud at the Real Canadian Superstore on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Police say that just after 9:30 p.m. on that day, the two suspects entered the store – located at 2855 Gladwin Rd. – and were seen switching price tags on several items.
They then proceeded through the checkout with the price-swapped items and, when an employee confronted them in the parking lot after that, the man produced a knife and threatened staff, police say.
They say the couple then left the shopping cart behind with the merchandise and left in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or by text at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.