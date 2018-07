Mission RCMP are searching for the owners of two recovered mountain bikes

Are these your bikes? Mission RCMP want to hear from you. / RCMP Photo

Earlier this week (July 15) Mission RCMP recovered two CCM mountain bikes which are believed to be stolen.

The bikes were recovered by officers who were conducting patrols on foot in the downtown area. The police are hoping to return the bikes to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information pertaining to these items are asked to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8477 to remain anonymous.