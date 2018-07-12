Do the right thing, get a ticket

This picture taken in Kelowna’s City Park, shows Const. Fred Arnold of the Kelowna RCMP Bike Patrol Unit, hands young bike rider Jonathan coupons for a free Lava Cake from Dominos Pizza and a free ice cream cone from McDonalds

In an effort to promote safe bicycle riding habits in the Central Okanagan, Kelowna RCMP officers and City of Kelowna bylaw enforcement officers will be ticketing children who are spotted following the rules of the road.

Throughout the Okanagan summer months, general duty, traffic services and bike patrol RCMP officers in Kelowna will be on the lookout for children wearing their helmets, or displaying positive bike safety behaviours, like walking their bicycles across the street at an intersection.

“Simply put, doing the right thing has its ‘tasty’ rewards,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “We are very thankful for our partnership with BrainTrust Canada here in Kelowna, and all the generous partners within the community, who make it possible for us to provide a positive reward to our local youth caught doing the right thing.”

“It’s more than rewarding safe behaviour, it’s a fantastic opportunity for our men and women to have a positive interaction, which may have a life long impact, on the youth in our wonderful community,” O’Donaghey said.

All youth out for a bike ride this summer in the Central Okanagan should prepare themselves for the possibility of being pulled over by one of our officers, who just may hand them a ticket and a coupon which can redeemed at on of our partners for a special treat.

Mounties have also been armed with gift certificates, which entitles the recipient to a free helmet from BrainTrust Canada in Kelowna. These gift certificates are distributed to young riders who may be using a damaged, outdated or improperly fitted helmet.

