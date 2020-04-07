A notice posted on a traffic light pole at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pedestrian crossings at 19 intersections were automated last week to reduce contact points

  • Apr. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Pedestrian crossings have gone buttonless in downtown Kelowna.

In an effort to reduce touch points amid the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Kelowna automated crossing signals at 19 downtown intersections starting April 2.

Pedestrian ‘cross’ signals will now display automatically, with no need to press a button.

Other areas of Kelowna are currently being reviewed for similar implementation of contactless pedestrian crossings.

