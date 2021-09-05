Do Not Consume water notice still in place for system off Westside Road

Regional District of Central Okanagan, Interior Health issued notice for Killiney Beach System Thursday, Sept. 2, affecting more than 280 properties

The Killiney Beach water system is under a Do Not Consume notice issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Thursday, Sept. 2. The system has been damaged in the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)

A Do Not Consume notice for residents served by the Killiney Beach water system remains in place.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan, after consulting with Interior Health, issued the notice late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2.

The water system has been damaged by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

This affects more than 280 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Until further notice the RDCO and Interior Health recommend that all Killiney Beach water customers find a safe alternative. Boiling water will not make it safe.

“This water should not be used for drinking, making beverages, brushing teeth or food preparation,” said the regional district. “All water users are advised to use an alternate source of water or bottled water for the above purposes.”

It is okay to use the water for household cleaning, bathing and flushing toilets. The water in the hot water tank would also be unsafe for consumption. Please consult a qualified plumber before draining your hot water tank.

For information visit the regional district website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

