DND water to shut off

While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.

The City of Vernon will be addressing some recent irrigation issues at DND sports fields next week.

The main water line will be shut off starting Monday, May 13 and is rescheduled to be turned back on Wednesday, May 15. The park will remain open for sports activities however the park washrooms will be closed.

There will be four portable washrooms for your convenience located between the existing washrooms and the playground area.

Related: Milfoil control stirs up Vernon water turbidity

Related: Okanagan water suppliers face drought reality

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.