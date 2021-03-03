DLES husky in pink. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

DLES huskies donning pink

Students at the Decker Lake Elementary school (DLES) in Burns Lake celebrated the pink shirt day by wearing pink like the grade 5 husky Gemma, pictured here, and by decorating paper-based pink shirt templates with messages of kindness, hope, empathy, and tolerance. "Although Pink Shirt Day has come and gone, Decker Lake Huskies work hard every day to be kind to themselves and each other," said Wendy Kelemen, principal for DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Mar. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Students at the Decker Lake Elementary school (DLES) in Burns Lake celebrated the pink shirt day by wearing pink like the grade 5 husky Gemma, pictured here, and by decorating paper-based pink shirt templates with messages of kindness, hope, empathy, and tolerance. “Although Pink Shirt Day has come and gone, Decker Lake Huskies work hard every day to be kind to themselves and each other,” said Wendy Kelemen, principal for DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
MLA Andrew Mercier praises new Langley rainbow crosswalk
Next story
Fresh snow at Omineca Ski Club

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Burns Lake’s Beacon Theatre to get new siding and facade

    The grant has also been awarded to the village of Granisle

  • More transparency, more information needed

    Yet another day, yet another vaccine approved in Canada.

  • DLES huskies donning pink

    Students at the Decker Lake Elementary school (DLES) in Burns Lake celebrated the pink shirt day by wearing pink like the grade 5 husky Gemma, pictured here, and by decorating paper-based pink shirt templates with messages of kindness, hope, empathy, and tolerance. "Although Pink Shirt Day has come and gone, Decker Lake Huskies work hard every day to be kind to themselves and each other," said Wendy Kelemen, principal for DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • More transparency, more information needed

    Yet another day, yet another vaccine approved in Canada.

  • Celebrating kindness with pink at William Konkin Elementary School in Burns Lake

    Students of William Konkin Elementary School (WKE) in Burns Lake, took part in the Pink Shirt day, an international event that aims to inspire kindness and end bullying. Students came to school wearing their favourite pink shirt or outfit. Students from all classes also created pink shirt art pieces that were displayed all over the school. "Each student was able to make a unique and meaningful work of art in support of the important day. We here at WKE are all so proud of our students and the way they show kindness and care to classmates and fellow learners every single day!" said Cordell Ware, vice-principal for WKE. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Local workers take up government retirement offer

    Program to buffer forest industry closures

  • Burns Lake Native Development Corporation secures provincial grant funding

    To construct a new industrial mechanic shop and training space