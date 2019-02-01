Diverse selection of Victoria gardeners seek cannabis growing expertise

'They call it weed for a reason, it's pretty easy to grow'

Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will be excited to know that quality product is being ensured by the provincial government. (Black Press files)

A diverse selection of Victoria gardeners are expanding their collections over the last few months.

In the three months since cannabis became legal there are still no physical stores to purchase cannabis from legally here.

Those looking to access the stuff above-board must order it online, or grow it themselves. For Oak Bay residents it appears those will be only two options for the foreseeable future, as there is still no set zoning framework for cannabis-related businesses.

Periphery businesses in the area are seeing an increase in traffic.

Suzanne McKnight who works in an Oak Bay garden shop, but speaking from personal experiences in the industry, started seeing an increase in marijuana growers coming in to the store last July. She only expects to see more as spring approaches.

“I still had people being up front with me for the first time last year. I’m talking 50-year-old women saying ‘I’m growing a pot plant at home’,” said McKnight.

“You would never be able to pick the person across the street and say ‘that’s a pot grower’. You have old people, young people, women, all kinds of people. I thought that was interesting.”

Although some customers do come with general questions, she said most looking for cannabis supplies and advice have fairly specific needs. Usually shoppers are looking for nutrients. Sunshine Mix #4 is particular favourite, McKnight said, although it’s not regularly stocked at the Oak Bay store.

“Our local store is not going out of our way to make a little weed corner, but were happy to help people with all sorts of plants. They call it weed for a reason, it’s pretty easy to grow,” McKnight said. “I know that we won’t be getting clones and starter plants, that question has come up.”

jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter