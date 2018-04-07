Diverse, impressive wood carvings awarded at annual Parksville show

This life-sized carving of flickers garnered some attention during the Pacific Brant Carving and Art Show at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre on Saturday, April 7. The show featured many wood carvings, as well as paintings, photographs and stone carvings. The event is part of the Brant Wildlife Festival going on in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area until April 28. — Adam Kveton Photo

A wide range of carving was on display at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre April 7 and 8 for the 28th annual Pacific Brant Carving and Art Show.

The event saw carvers from Canada and the U.S. compete for a variety of prizes in many skill levels, with wooden carvings of birds, whales, castles and much more on display.

DeCosmos also had a wildlife painting exhibit up for the show, while demos of ice carving and wood turning took place.