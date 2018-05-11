District warns of localized flooding in Hope

High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

High water levels due to spring runoff has the District of Hope warning residents who live in areas prone to flooding.

Affected areas could include Wardle Street between 7th and Allison; Landstrom Road; Tom Berry Road; Water Avenue; Bristol Island and Airport Road. Residents in these areas could experience “localized flooding or ground seepage” a Facebook post on the District of Hope page reads.

The spring freshet, the flooding of rivers from melting mountain snow and ice, normally peaks in late May to early June. The district stated the water levels seen now, are levels that would normally occur in June.

More to follow.

