BC Hydro crews had to move a power pole that would otherwise have interfered with a travel lane that’s part of the District’s ongoing 9th St. improvement project. (Houston Today photo)

District to pay for moving power pole, services

Part of the 9th Street project

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District of Houston is having to shoulder the costs of moving a power pole and three electrical services components as they would otherwise interfere with a travel lane on 9th Street.

It’s work that was part of the larger project to put utility lines underground on Hwy16 from the Buck Creek Bridge to Butler Ave. with BC Hydro providing a grant from a beautification program to cover some of that cost.

That larger project was to have taken place this year but Council shelved it when costs came in at more than what was budgeted.

“Unfortunately, BC Hydro will not be sharing in these costs,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck of moving the pole and services.

“The District’s beautification grant was only for the full scope of [undergrounding] work, and cannot be applied to this scope,” he added.

Moving the pole and the three electrical services components, one of which will be underground, is pegged to cost $101,390.23, Pinchbeck added.

Council authorization was needed as it exceeded the $100,000 limit provided to staffers before they would have had to refer to council for approval.

Council is to revisit the project to put utility lines underground on Hwy16 next year. It’ll be asking BC Hydro to carry over the beautification grant approved this year so that it can be used next year.

Along with a new sidewalk, the Hwy16 work forms part of the District’s longterm vision to improve and beautify infrastructure within the downtown core.

Houston Today

Previous story
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January
Next story
Williams Lake imposing remedation orders on 11 Frizzi Road properties

Just Posted

Most Read

  • District seeks grant to ease flooding problem

    Silverthorne Creek drainage affected

  • The RDBN to participate in an Agricultural Plastic Recycle pilot program

    The program by Clean Farms BC will have two other regional districts joining hands

  • Young boys volunteering time for community service

    The two are on their Church's two-year mission

  • French Immersion kids “building” towards kindness

    Students from grades 1 to 4 from the French Immersion class at William Konkin Elementary (WKE) were the first class to complete their very first wooden crate project. Students cut the wood, made the handles, sanded the pieces, and nailed them into place as a part of the Build Grow Share Kindness Project. "This class did a great job on their first one, and they will be building more crates in the weeks to come. Other classes will be completing their boxes in the coming days," said Vice Principal Cordell Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (WKE Eagles Facebook photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indoor wall – a relief from the cold outside

    A lot more kids are seen spending time at the indoor climbing wall these days, partly because the wall was not accessible for a good portion of Summer due to Covid, and partly because of the colder days outside. Addison and Hope had fun rock climbing on the indoor climbing wall at Lakeside Multiplex last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photos/Lakes District News)

  • Honouring those who served

    Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • A reader’s worry over possible internment camps

    Editor: