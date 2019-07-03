District to buy new plow/sand truck

And prepares for sessions with provincial officials

Residents will notice a new sand/plow truck on District of Houston roads this winter.

This follows authorization by the District of Houston council to purchase a vehicle from the Commercial Truck Equipment Company, which bills itself as Canada’s largest supplier of truck equipment, for $188,870.

The firm was one of four to submit a bid, noted District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck, and the only one to come under the budgeted amount of $240,000 as well as meeting required specifications.

Premium Truck and Trailer Inc.’s bid of $267,000 and Gincor/Dell Equipment’s bid of $249,224.64 were both rejected because they exceeded the budgeted amount.

Dams Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.’s bid of $178,000 was the cheapest but did not meet criteria, Pinchbeck said.

“The proposal from Commercial Truck Equipment was the only one that actually met all the criteria in the request for quotations while remaining under-budget,” he added.

The new vehicle is a 2020 International with dump body, spreader and underbody scraper.

It’ll replace a 1999 Western Star model which is ending its useful life, Pinchbeck said.

The purchase falls within the District’s five-year Public Works capital equipment replacement plan.

Airport hangar lease up for renewal

District staffers are recommending lease of the airport hangar be renewed.

Ken Stoelwinder’s lease began in 2016 and formally ended April 30, 2019 and wishes to renew for five years, council was told in a briefing note.

The renewed lease would end April 30, 2024 with Stoelwinder paying $175 a year, plus applicable taxes.

“The Lessee shall use the said lands and aircraft hangar for the storage and repair of aircraft, and the storage or repair of any other item or thing, shall not be permitted,” reads one section of the proposed lease.

As well, the sale of aviation fuel, aviation fuel products or oil would not be permitted.

Staffers will now publish a notice of disposal pertaining to the proposed renewed lease.

Fall meetings sketched out

Council members are laying out discussion topics with provincial cabinet ministers during this fall’s annual general meeting of the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Everything from the Benson Ave. crossing arm project to protection from wildfires to recruiting a retaining health care professionals is on a list being considered.

Individual meetings on specific topics give local governments the chance to directly lobby provincial cabinet ministers on matters of concern.