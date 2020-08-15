District spent over $20K upgrading council chambers to meet pandemic guidelines

The district has recently spent $25,000 in renovating council chambers, but little information is available on the specifics, including whether municipal staff will be providing an audio or video feed of public meetings to citizens of Vanderhoof.
In an email statement to Express questions on Aug. 14, Lori Egli, Chief Administrative Officer said the district has invested that money to assist council with meeting new COVID-19 guidelines, which require staff to follow social distancing guidelines issued by the province.
She said the funds have allowed for “space and technology” for staff, council and public, to meet in-person while following those provincial guidelines.
No information was provided by Egli in regard to whether audio or video broadcast of public meetings is being considered as a result of the upgrade.
On the July 13 public meeting of council, chamber seating changed for the first time through the pandemic, and there was Plexiglass between members of council and staff in order to follow provincial health guidelines.
Meanwhile, members of the public have to wear a mask if they are attending a public meeting. Egli said council chambers have a room capacity of 25 people. The district will be providing masks to people who don’t have one.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com