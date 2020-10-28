District sends out firework warning ahead of Halloween

This image showing the most common areas to be injuried by fireworks was put out by the District of Mission on Oct. 27.

Three days before Halloween, the District is reminding – and warning – it’s citizens that the use of “firecrackers and fireworks of every nature or kind” is illegal in Mission.

Getting caught may cost you a fine of up to $1,000 under municipal bylaws.

“Many people regard the use of fireworks as a harmless bit of fun. As with most things, problems occur when they are not used correctly and result in serious injury,” reads a District of Mission news release.

Most firework-related injuries occur in males under the age of 19, with the most common type being burns to the head, eyes, or hands, according the Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program.

The District cites statistics showing three-quarters of these injuries required medical treatment in emergency departments, 34 per cent resulted from an explosion while a firework was in the hand of the user and 65 per cent of those injured were simply bystanders.

The chemicals used in fireworks can burn at several thousand degrees, which make it impossible to douse with water while lit, warns the District.

Organizations may apply for a special permit at Municipal Hall under the current bylaws, but at least one representative at the organization must have a “Fireworks Operator Certificate,” issued by Natural Resources Canada.

“We urge everyone to play it safe, and to only enjoy fireworks under the supervision of someone who has received a permit and is properly trained in the use of these highly explosive devices.”

RELATED: Home set ablaze during July 4th fireworks

Mission City Record