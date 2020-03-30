District reports case of COVID-19 in Elkford

Owner Ahmed El-Maddah requests any customer who visited pharmacy on March 17 self-isolate

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Elkford according to the District’s mayor and council.

The district pointed to an announcement made by the Elkford Drug Store, on Monday, that on March 17, an individual who, recently, tested positive for COVID-19 visited the store.

“We urge our citizens that panic is unnecessary and we ask you to do your best to remain calm,” read a statement from the district.

The district will continue to communicate with Interior Health and public health officials, to update the community as necessary.

The Free Press has reached out to Interior Health, for comment. Update to come.

