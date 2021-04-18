The Langley School District has issued another COVID-19 notification for Peter Ewart Middle School. (Langley Schools)

District reports another COVID case, 14 Langley schools on Fraser Health list

Peter Ewart Middle School records another exposure

  • Apr. 18, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Peter Ewart Middle School has recorded another COVID-19 exposure event.

On Saturday, families of the school community were notified by the Langley School District that an individual had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the district said in a statement.

The COVID-positive individual was at the school on April 12, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

This isn’t the first COVID notification the school has received this month.

Fraser Health also has exposure dates listed for Peter Ewart on April 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Sunday there were 14 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, three of which are independent.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

