District pursues new well

The District of Houston is continuing its pursuit of infrastructure improvements and replacements — this time identifying the need for a new well.

It’s applying to a senior government program which could provide 100 per cent of the cost.

While the district has four wells, two of them have been abandoned and should be completely decomissioned, a staff report indicates.

A second well, Well #2, is producing water but “has a well documented potential for groundwatr contamination due to its proximity to the surface and potential toxins such as road salt entering through groundwater,” the report continues.

“We anticipate losing this well in the near future due to its age and general condition.”

That leaves Well #1, which is the District’s primary water source but should something happen to it, the District’s reservoirs would run out of water in two or three days, the report states.

“As a result, [the District] would lose the ability to fight any fires in the community and supply the District with water.”

“The replacement of Well#2 would not only support sustainable service delivery, but would represent a significant improvement to the water system by replacing an asset which is beyond its serviceable lifecycle,” the report adds.

A consulting firm was hired to help prepare a design and cost outline for the grant application.

The Rural and Northern Communities Program supports infrastructure projects in rural communities across the province and is financed by the federal and provincial governments.

Up to $95 million is available for projects submitted by an initial deadline of last month.