District offers help in writing grant proposals

The District of Houston has moved its grant-writing service in-house now that it has hired an additional staffer.

The newly-hired executive assistant is to be spend one-third of the time assisting community groups in the task, says District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“As the position has been filled, we are now able to provide grant writing assistance to community groups moving forward,” he said.

The service has been offered in the past under a different arrangement but after a review of operations, the decision was made to move the service in-house, he added.

“The service is available to all community groups who need assistance with searching and applying for grant funding from third parties such as Northern Development [Initiative Trust] or the Province of BC. This is not meant to assist community groups in seeking grants of assistance from the District,” Pinchbeck added.

“The intent is to help secure more funding for community groups from external sources to advance the interests of community groups.”

Pinchbeck noted that grant opportunities typically provide assistance for proposed capital projects.

“There may be circumstances where a community groups could access funding to support other types of initiatives. However, most grant funding programs do not support annual operating costs such as salaries,” he said.

