District of Vanderhoof’s chief administrative officer resigns

The District of Vanderhoof is on the lookout for a new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Lori Egli officially resigned from the role earlier this week. Martin Taylor has been appointed interim CAO until a permanent executive is recruited.

“Council would like to thank Ms. Egli for her 11 years of dedicated service to our community,” the district said in a news release Thursday, May 13.

“We wish her well in her future plans.”

Egli was appointed CAO for the District of Vanderhoof during a regular public meeting in mid-January 2019.

No further information regarding her resignation is available.

