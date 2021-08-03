District of Vanderhoof welcomes new chief administrative officer from Houston

Gerald Pinchbeck started his first day as chief administrative officer for the District of Vanderhoof on Tuesday, August 3, (Photo submitted)

It was the first day on the job for Gerald Pinchbeck with the District of Vanderhoof following the August long weekend.

Pinchbeck officially started as the district’s new chief administrative officer (CAO) on Tuesday, August 3.

He previously worked as CAO with the District of Houston before resigning last month.

In a news release, the District of Vanderhoof said it was excited to have someone like Pinchbeck who will foster a working culture of success and efficiency and bring new and exciting ideas into the district while maintaining smooth operations.

“Gerald comes to us with a good working knowledge, experience and passion for Northern British Columbia resource-based communities,” said Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

“We are a community that is in transition with a bright future, and we look forward to the strong, stable steps being provided by this announcement.”

The district thanked Martin Taylor for leading and supporting the district over the past three months as interim CAO following the departure of Lori Englin.

According to the news release, Taylor had been helping prepare Pinchbeck as the district’s new CAO.

Pinchbeck comes from the Cariboo and holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Northern British Columbia.

He said he is excited to be entering his new role with the District of Vanderhoof and looks forward to working with Mayor and Council and their team of talented staff.

“I look forward to working with the community and the district on advancing key community initiatives while continuing to support the delivery of excellent municipal services,” he added.

“My family and I also look forward to enjoying the many amenities and opportunities for adventure that Vanderhoof has to offer.”

