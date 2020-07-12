District of Vanderhoof municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

District of Vanderhoof upgrading council chambers

No information has been provided about the specifics of the project.

  • Jul. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vanderhoof’s council chamber in the municipal office is undergoing renovation, but little information is available on the specifics, including whether there will be an audio or video feed for the July 13 regular public meeting of council, and the cost of the work.

READ MORE: District working on audio options for public meetings of council

The Express reached out to Mayor Gerry Thiessen and CAO Lori Egli several times over the past two weeks, after learning that renovations were underway.

Thiessen sent an email statement on July 3 saying, “It will be a step approach that will accommodate the legislation and give Vanderhoof residents access to decision-making.”

He said the rest of the information about the specifics of the project including cost and structural upgrades, will be available after Egli returned to the office July 6, as she was on a one-week leave at the time.

READ MORE: New ministerial guidelines require B.C. councils to make public meetings accessible

Meanwhile, Coun. Brian Frenkel told the Express on July 10, “It will look different – plexiglass between council etc., room for the public, wear a mask. It will look different for all of us. Looking forward to working in the new normal.”

He also suggested that the District of Vanderhoof will post protocols on July 13. Currently, council chambers are open to the public, but no information is available on how many people will be allowed to attend the meeting.

READ MORE: Public, media blocked from Vanderhoof council meetings for months

READ MORE: Barring public from open council meetings exceeded authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Previous story
Demonstrators call for end to police violence at rally for UBCO nursing student Mona Wang
Next story
Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

    Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who "works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community."

  • When the sun was out it was hot, and then it was not

    To say the weather on Tuesday June 30 was unsettled would be quite the understatement. While golfing the second and third holes which takes less than 10 minutes Deb Rainer wore shorts; put her long pants on over her shorts; put her jacket on; put on her rain pants; put on her rain coat and then took them all off (except the shorts) in reverse order. Lois McInnis took to using her beads to count Deb's changes instead of counting her strokes. When the sun was out it was hot. When it wasn't out it was not. We did, however, manage to play our round without getting excessively wet which is always a plus. When it came time to eat on the patio we were happy that there was no wind so we kept reasonably warm.

  • LETTERS: People should be wearing masks

    For the last several months B.C., and in particular Vancouver Island, has heralded the calm, kind and effective leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry as we have worked hard to "bend the curve" and hold COVID-19 at bay. She is a modern folk hero.

  • LETTER: Thank you, OK Tire Agassiz!

    Roger Bjaanes of Harrison Hot Springs applauds some great customer service

  • Langford cuts red tape, engages in random acts of kindness to uplift spirits

    'I Am Langford' campaign promotes supporting local

  • Regional District of Nanaimo to start delivering new garbage carts

    Updated automated curbside collection service set to get underway Oct. 1

  • Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

    Jenny Doran stood between traffic and the raptor along Old Hope Princeton Way before help arrived