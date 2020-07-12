District of Vanderhoof upgrading council chambers

No information has been provided about the specifics of the project.

Vanderhoof’s council chamber in the municipal office is undergoing renovation, but little information is available on the specifics, including whether there will be an audio or video feed for the July 13 regular public meeting of council, and the cost of the work.

READ MORE: District working on audio options for public meetings of council

The Express reached out to Mayor Gerry Thiessen and CAO Lori Egli several times over the past two weeks, after learning that renovations were underway.

Thiessen sent an email statement on July 3 saying, “It will be a step approach that will accommodate the legislation and give Vanderhoof residents access to decision-making.”

He said the rest of the information about the specifics of the project including cost and structural upgrades, will be available after Egli returned to the office July 6, as she was on a one-week leave at the time.

READ MORE: New ministerial guidelines require B.C. councils to make public meetings accessible

Meanwhile, Coun. Brian Frenkel told the Express on July 10, “It will look different – plexiglass between council etc., room for the public, wear a mask. It will look different for all of us. Looking forward to working in the new normal.”

He also suggested that the District of Vanderhoof will post protocols on July 13. Currently, council chambers are open to the public, but no information is available on how many people will be allowed to attend the meeting.

READ MORE: Public, media blocked from Vanderhoof council meetings for months

READ MORE: Barring public from open council meetings exceeded authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express