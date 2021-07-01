District of Vanderhoof opens up regular council meetings for upto 3 members of the public

Vanderhoof residents can finally attend District of Vanderhoof council meetings in-person, but only three at a time.

Its been months since the public or media have been allowed to attend council meetings in-person. Residents have had access to council meetings virtually, sometimes days after the meeting occurred. But now, limited public attendance will be permitted subject to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The district made the announcement early last week, and said due to the limited capacity of council chambers, up to three members of the public will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Members of the public participating in-person must don a face mask prior to entering,” a news release stated. “Members of the public experiencing symptoms of cold, flu or fever should not attend in person, and can instead participate electronically.”

Questions or comments on agenda items will be accepted as in the past by the district no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the scheduled regular meeting.

The district said people will be able to view regular meetings online by noon, the day after the scheduled council meeting.

