District of Vanderhoof contracts YMCA for aquatic centre

The District of Vanderhoof has contracted the YMCA of Northern BC to manage and operate the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre, which is scheduled to open in October. (Photo submitted)

In a news release issued by the District of Vanderhoof, the much anticipated Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre will be managed and operated by the YMCA of Northern BC, much to the chagrin of some residents in the community, particularly union employees.

Per information found in the news release, the District of Vanderhoof decided to contract the the YMCA of Northern BC for the aquatic centre as they bring a wealth of experience in managing and programming recreation facilities across Canada.

“We are thrilled to be moving the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre into its next phase,” said Mayor Gerry Thiessen in the news release. “Now that we are nearing completion, the District is pleased to be working with the YMCA of Northern BC, with their extensive experience in managing recreational facilities.”

Amanda Alexander, the CEO of the YMCA of Northern BC, gave a similar response regarding the partnership.

“We are thrilled to be working with the District of Vanderhoof on this exciting project that will support the community in accessing aquatic programs and services,” said Alexander. “Safe exposure to the water and the ability to foster aquatic skill development is well aligned with the YMCA mission of building healthy communities.”

The announcement was met with a mixed response from locals, with many of them voicing their concern over social media over the way the announcement was handled.

“The District of Vanderhoof should have at least discussed it with their union members before contacting it out,” wrote Kyle Cameron in a comment on the District of Vanderhoof’s Facebook post.

Vanderhoof resident Mike DiMassimo voiced similar concerns over the partnership in a Facebook comment.

“Contracting out (of) city services is wrong,” wrote DiMassimo. “If the (YMCA) wanted to run a pool they should have built it. I don’t want my tax dollars to subsidize a pool that is run by a contractor that takes the money out of the community and pays substandard wages. I would have voted ‘No’ if I knew it was going to be contracted out. Council better re-think this and start treating the current staff with some respect.”

Other residents, like Kerry Coates, were more receptive to the news.

“Wonderful! It’s great to see the YMCA in town already hiring local employees and helping our community,” wrote Coates on Facebook. “This will be a great opportunity for more locals to join the team, obtain employment and contribute to society. Well done!

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) working for the District of Vanderhoof have previously conveyed their interest in providing maintenance and operational services for the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre. They have since voiced concern over the announcement that the District of Vanderhoof contracted an out-of-town organization.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen and Chief Administrative Officer Adam Davey are currently preparing their response regarding the announcement and the Omineca Express will provide further coverage as the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, the news release states that the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre is still slated to open in October, later this year. It also states that the community should continue to watch for local recruiting and employment opportunities.