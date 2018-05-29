District of Sicamous prepares for Shuswap Lake to peak

The Kappel street boat launch is closed but all others managed by the district are open

The parking lot of the Sicamous beach park is closed due to high lake levels, however the nearby boat launch remains open. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The level of Shuswap Lake is expected to peak this week and the District of Sicamous staff are confident their preparations will protect the district from high water.

District operations manager Joe McCullough said his staff are already starting to notice a bit of a decline in the water levels in some areas. He said all areas of concern that might be affected by the high water, such as the Finlayson street boat launch and Kappel street, have been secured.

The Kappel street boat launch is closed, but McCullough said all the other boat launches the district operates remain open. The Sicamous beach park’s main parking lot is currently closed to the public.

McCullough said the beach park filling with water is to be expected and not an immediate concern for the rest of Sicamous.

Although the speed at which the lake was rising a few weeks ago was troubling, more moderate weather has slowed the rise and alleviated concerns for Sicamous.

“It looks as if it will peak early so we’ve all relaxed a little bit because of it,” McCullough said.

David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre said Shuswap Lake is expected to peak this week.

According to Shuswaplakewatch.com the lake level rose by about 1.27 centimetres on May 27.

Despite high turbidity, or cloudiness caused by particle matter in the lake, Sicamous’ recently upgraded water treatment system is still producing clean, potable water. McCullough said in 2012, a year which saw very high lake levels, Sicamous was on a boil-water advisory.

The district is still prepared if a weather event changes the speed the lake is rising. McCullough said the district has stockpiled enough Hesco barriers, which are similar to large sand bags, to build a 300 metre long wall if the water does continue to rise.

