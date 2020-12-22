District of Mission seeks public’s input on concepts for future development of 76-acre neighbourhood

The Parr Local Area Plan will guide the future development of this 76-acre area. The district is seeking input on three land-use concepts for the neighbourhood. District of Mission photo.

The District of Mission is seeking the public’s input on the future development of an east-Mission neighbourhood.

In preparation for the Parr Local Area Plan – which will shape the future of a 76-acre area, bordered by Stave Lake Street to the east, Parr Avenue to the north, College Heights to the west and Heritage Park to the southeast – the district has released a public survey on potential land-use concepts.

“This plan is an opportunity to create a new compact neighbourhood that provides a diversity and choice of housing while integrating appropriate built, form, character and landscape enhancements into the existing hillside environment, all supported by trails, parks, and neighbourhood services,” says the district’s website.

“We need your help to further refine these concepts and identify the preferred path forward for a complete, connected Parr neighbourhood together as a community.”

The district has prepared three potential concepts for the area, and is looking for feedback. This feedback will be factored in with further technical and feasibility analysis in selecting a development direction for the neighbourhood. A final draft will be presented to council at a later date.

The land-use concepts presented in the survey share common features, such as a connected trail network for pedestrians and cyclists, a variety of housing types and densities (with six-storey apartments being the maximum height), protection of property views, and the incorporation of ravines, watercourses, steep slopes and other environmentally-sensitive areas.

Two of the concepts include a central park for the neighbourhood.

Additional public hearings will be held when a plan is adopted, as the development will require amending additional bylaws in the Official Community Plan.

The majority of land in the area is currently designated as attached multi-unit residential, which only allows for a single-family development or multi-unit housing in a comprehensively planned format.

Some of the challenges for development include the steep slopes, environmentally-sensitive areas, significantly trees, and wildlife corridors and habitats.

The survey will remain open until Jan. 17, 2021, and can be found here: https://engage.mission.ca/parr/survey_tools/parr-local-area-plan-survey

