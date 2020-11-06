District of Mission seeks feedback on 2021 budget

The District of Mission is seeking the public’s input on their 2021 budget before it’s adoption in early January, 2021. An online survey will be available until Nov. 22.

The proposed budget took input from the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey, which gives feedback on the municipal services the public is provided. The survey had an increased participation rate of 114 per cent this year, which gave council an indication services should be maintained overall, according to a district news release.

“In light of the economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this budget required Council and staff to carefully balance the need to maintain service levels with the fact that citizens in our community may be facing significant financial challenges at this time,” said Acting Mayor Mark Davies.

“As a Council, it was important for us to keep tax increases lower than we’ve seen in previous years to stay ahead of our new normal, and that meant tightening our belt.”

Taxes will still be increasing an average of 2.24 per cent overall through properly tax and utilities. This will mean that each household, on average, will see an increase of $78.

Property tax will see an increase of 3.6 per cent, water user fees will see an increase of 0.75 percent, sewer user fees will see an increase of 1.2 per cent and the drainage levy will see an increase of 5.54 per cent.

Curbside garbage collection fees for re-use and recycling collections will decrease 4.7 per cent due to a change in a new collection contract, and changes under Recycle BC.

The new budget will be presented to council on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., and the public feedback will be discussed on Dec. 2.

Adoption of the 2021-2025 Financial Plan Bylaw is will take place in early January 2021.

