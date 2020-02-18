District of Lake Country looks to reduce proposed 2020 property tax hike

Updated financial plan suggests reducing tax increase by 0.3 per cent

The District of Lake Country is looking to reduce its proposed 2020 property tax increase from 6.03 per cent to 5.73 per cent for households.

The district said new taxes generated from growth have helped to lower the proposed property tax in its amended 2020-2024 financial plan.

The district said additional funding for capital projects has also increased its 2020 capital revenue from $33.8 million to just over $46 million.

Other updates to the amended 2020-2024 financial plan include an additional $169,000 to help implement recommendations to a park and recreation master plan.

District councillors will vote on giving second and third reading to the amended 2020-2024 financial plan bylaw at a council meeting on Thursday night.

