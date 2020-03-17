District of Kitimat shutters offices, recreation facilities

The District of Kitimat has implemented a shutdown of its municipal offices and most facilities and has restricted access to emergency service buildings.
In a statement released this afternoon, the District said it is “diligently monitoring COVID-19 developments.”
“Proactive operational measures are being enacted to minimize the potential transmission of COVID-19,” reads the statement.
RECREATION FACILITIES –– AS OF MARCH 18
Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre –– CLOSED
Tamitik Arena –– CLOSED
Kitimat Ice Rink –– CLOSED
Riverlodge Recreation Centre –– CLOSED
The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
The DoK said members won’t lose out on their memberships, which will resume once facilities reopen to the public.
Pool or arena related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8955, and fitness and leisure related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8970.
MUNICIPAL OFFICES –– CLOSED
The municipal offices will be closed to the public from Wednesday, March 18. District operations will continue as normal.
Appointments with District staff may be available subject to pre-screening discretions.
All municipal office-related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8900.
PUBLIC WORKS –– CLOSED
Public works will be closed to the public, but district operations will continue as normal. Public works related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8930.
FIRE HALL –– CLOSED
While the fire hall facility will be closed to the public from Wednesday, fire and ambulance operations will continue as normal. Fire and ambulance related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8940 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1 (emergency).
RCMP –– OPEN
The RCMP detachment will remain open until further notice, while some services may be restricted.
Other services will operate out of District of Kitimat facilities
KITIMAT MUSEUM –– OPEN
The museum will remain open until further notice. However, all programs, meetings and events are cancelled.
KITIMAT PUBLIC LIBRARY –– OPEN
The library will remain open until further notice. However, all programs, meetings, and events are cancelled.
KITIMAT SENIOR CENTRE –– OPEN
The Senior Centre facility remains open to groups of 10 or less.
KITIMAT YOUTH CENTRE–– CLOSED
The Youth Centre will be closed to the public until further notice.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/VISITOR CENTRE–– CLOSED
The Kitimat Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre will be closed to the public from Wednesday. Kitimat Chamber of Commerce operations will continue as normal.
KITIMAT HUMANE SOCIETY –– CLOSED
The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. Dog control, reclaiming, surrenders and emergency services are still available by contacting 250-632-7373, or 250-639-6297 for after-hours emergencies.