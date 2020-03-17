District of Kitimat shutters offices, recreation facilities

Some will remain open, for now

The District of Kitimat has implemented a shutdown of its municipal offices and most facilities and has restricted access to emergency service buildings.

In a statement released this afternoon, the District said it is “diligently monitoring COVID-19 developments.”

“Proactive operational measures are being enacted to minimize the potential transmission of COVID-19,” reads the statement.

RECREATION FACILITIES –– AS OF MARCH 18

Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre –– CLOSED

Tamitik Arena –– CLOSED

Kitimat Ice Rink –– CLOSED

Riverlodge Recreation Centre –– CLOSED

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The DoK said members won’t lose out on their memberships, which will resume once facilities reopen to the public.

Pool or arena related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8955, and fitness and leisure related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8970.

MUNICIPAL OFFICES –– CLOSED

The municipal offices will be closed to the public from Wednesday, March 18. District operations will continue as normal.

Appointments with District staff may be available subject to pre-screening discretions.

All municipal office-related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8900.

PUBLIC WORKS –– CLOSED

Public works will be closed to the public, but district operations will continue as normal. Public works related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8930.

FIRE HALL –– CLOSED

While the fire hall facility will be closed to the public from Wednesday, fire and ambulance operations will continue as normal. Fire and ambulance related inquiries should be directed to 250-632-8940 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1 (emergency).

RCMP –– OPEN

The RCMP detachment will remain open until further notice, while some services may be restricted.

Other services will operate out of District of Kitimat facilities

KITIMAT MUSEUM –– OPEN

The museum will remain open until further notice. However, all programs, meetings and events are cancelled.

KITIMAT PUBLIC LIBRARY –– OPEN

The library will remain open until further notice. However, all programs, meetings, and events are cancelled.

KITIMAT SENIOR CENTRE –– OPEN

The Senior Centre facility remains open to groups of 10 or less.

KITIMAT YOUTH CENTRE–– CLOSED

The Youth Centre will be closed to the public until further notice.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/VISITOR CENTRE–– CLOSED

The Kitimat Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre will be closed to the public from Wednesday. Kitimat Chamber of Commerce operations will continue as normal.

KITIMAT HUMANE SOCIETY –– CLOSED

The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. Dog control, reclaiming, surrenders and emergency services are still available by contacting 250-632-7373, or 250-639-6297 for after-hours emergencies.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel