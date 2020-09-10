District of Kitimat releases Haisla Bridge Replacement Project overview

Construction is set to begin in Spring 2021, with an anticipated opening date in early 2023

An early rendering of how the new Haisla Bridge might look once construction is finished in 2023. (District of Kitimat photo)

The District of Kitimat has provided an overview of the Haisla Bridge Replacement Project, which is set to start construction in Spring 2021.

The Haisla Bridge crosses the Kitimat River on Haisla Blvd., leading from the town into the Service Centre and Industrial Sector areas. It was originally built in 1954 and is operating near the end of its intended design life, according to the District.

It’s being replaced to provide safe and reliable access across the Kitimat River for years to come. The federal government, through their Western Economic Diversification Canada department, has provided $55 million in funding to the District to cover costs for the construction of the two-lane bridge.

The new bridge will be built adjacent (north/upstream) to the existing bridge, and the funding will also cover the decommissioning of the current bridge. The new bridge will provide safe crossing for all users, cyclists and pedestrians, included, and will have improved connections to the Kitimat trail network.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2021 and the District anticipates that it will be operational by early 2023. Demolition of the old bridge will occur after the new bridge has opened.

Email engineering@kitimat.ca, called 250-632-8900, or visit the District of Kitimat website for more information on the Haisla Bridge Replacement Project.

