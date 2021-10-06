District of Kitimat expands mask mandate to people aged nine and above

The District of Kitimat has expanded its mandatory mask requirement in municipal facilities to include everyone aged nine and older. (Adobe stock photo)

The District of Kitimat has expanded the age for mask-wearing when visiting municipal facilities.

People above the age of nine will now have to wear a mask while in all indoor public spaces. The previous mask requirement had people aged 12 and older wearing masks inside.

This change is follows new provincial health orders that took effect Friday. Some exemptions are still in place including those below the age of nine, people needing to take the mask off to communicate due to someone’s hearing impairment and those people that cannot remove a mask on their own. Also, people that have any health conditions stopping them from wearing a mask will not be required to wear one while in a municipal building.

There are still situations where an individual may temporarily remove their masks such as eating or drinking at a designated location.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel