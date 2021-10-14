District of Kitimat expands mask mandate to people aged five and above

Those above the age of five visiting municipal buildings will be required to wear a mask

The District of Kitimat has expanded its mandatory mask requirement in municipal facilities to include everyone aged five and older. (Black Press File Photo)

The District of Kitimat has once again changed the mask-wearing age for people visiting municipal facilities.

People aged five and older will be required to wear a mask while in all indoor municipal spaces. The previous mask requirement had those above the age of 9 required to have a mask indoors.

This change follows new orders from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Some exemptions are still in place including those below the age of five, people needing to take the mask off to communicate due to someone’s hearing impairment and those people that cannot remove a mask on their own. Also, people that have any health conditions stopping them from wearing a mask will not be required to wear one while in a municipal building.

There are still situations where an individual may temporarily remove their masks such as eating or drinking at a designated location.

