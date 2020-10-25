District of Kent to receieve 5G upgrade

The District of Kent will be seeing an upgrade soon.

Rogers Communications recently announced its 5G network now reaches more than 50 municipalities across the province, including Kent.

“We are excited that 5G is now available to even more customers across British Columbia fuelling productivity and innovation and helping to drive our economy forward,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “5G is the next technological evolution that will transform the way we live and work, and strong digital infrastructure will be essential as we move forward and reset the competitive landscape in our province.”

According to Rogers their 5G network will help speed up wireless communication throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond, specifically noting interactions beyond cell phone data coverage, including real-time traffinc management, remote healthcare and thermal imaging for firefighters in the field.

