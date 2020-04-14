District of Kent moves green bin

The District of Kent has moved their green waste bin to a new location.

Effective April 3, 2020, the bin is now located at 7323 Pioneer Ave. beside Allenby’s Farm Store.

District staff further reminded residents that grass clippings and leaves are acceptable in the bin, whereas branches, scraps of food, wood wast and other garbage are not acceptable.

Any questions can be directed to the District of Kent Engineering Department at 604-796-2235.

adam.louis@ahobserver.com

