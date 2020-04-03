District of Kent launches COVID-19 hub

When it comes to the fight to flatten the coronavirus curve, knowledge is power.

On Wednesday, April 1, the District of Kent launched a comprehensive web page with not only useful general information about the COVID-19 pandemic but also a complete list of the district’s responses to the ongoing situation.

The most recent response from the district came on Tuesday, March 31, when district staff announced a reduction in late payment penalties for district utility bills. The standard penalty stood at 10 per cent, but in an effort to provide further relief during this trying economic time, the district reduced the fee to one per cent.

Prior to this, the district closed municipal facilities to the public, including Municipal Hall, the Agassiz Fire Department reception and Utilities and Public Works as well as the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre. The district also barred people from entering playgrounds, sports fields, outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, Centennial skate park and the Aberdeen washrooms in Pioneer Park.

If there are any concerns or if payments need to be made to the district, the district offers alternatives to person-to-person contact. With general inquries and concerns, it’s best to phone Municipal Hall at 604-796-2235 or send a form through the website at kentbc.ca or through standard mail to District of Kent, 7170 Cheam Avenue, P.O. Box 70, Agassiz, B.C. V0m1A0.

Bills to the district can be settled through mail, dropping a cheque off to a secure drop box at the Municipa Hall’s front door, through online or phone banking or through in-person transactions at your financial institution.

The Agassiz Fire Department can be reached on their non-emergency line at 604-796-2614. Staff at the CRCC is also still available at 604-796-8891.

Visit the district’s online COVID-19 hub at https://www.kentbc.ca/en/news/covid-19-updates.aspx.

