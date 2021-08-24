District of Kent council salutes COVID vaccine clinic volunteers

Two weeks after the last shot was delivered in Agassiz, the District of Kent Council looked back on the local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

During the council’s Aug. 16 meeting, Coun. Susan Spaeti reported Agassiz hosted 19 vaccination clinics at the Agricultural Hall, tallying 19 clinics at an average of 300 doses delivered each. Local clinics have been in operation since the beginning of April and the clinic was decomissioned earlier this year as Fraser Health switched to a hub/mobile clinic model.

The district thanked 14 volunteers who greeted, sanitized and provided assistance; many of them attended all 19 clinics.

In addition to the upcoming mobile clinic in Harrison Hot Springs on Aug. 29, the Chilliwack Mall location is open every day until Aug. 29. Chilliwack and Hope hospitals also have vaccination clinics open.

In other council business, Sue Gadsby and Merilee Jones of Agassiz appeared as a delegation before council to again ask district officials to establish a Climate Action Advisory Committee, consisting of council members and residents. The delegation suggested finding ways to incentivize green businesses, possibly legislate against vehicle idling and protecting and planting trees.

“If we’ve all been doing our best (up to now), there simply is no hope,” Jones said. “To make an impact, we need to do better.”

The Aug. 16 meeting marks the first audio and video broadcast of a district council meeting in recent history. The meetings were, up until the 16th, broadcast by audio only, but the video presentation featured a multi-angle look at the council chambers as well as an agenda displayed at the side of the screen. Aside from a few audio glitches, the meeting was successfully streamed.

Mayor Sylvia Pranger declared September as Literacy Month. The designation is meant to help spread awareness of the importance of literacy in everyone’s lives. For more information about local literacy efforts and how you can help, contact Community Access to Literacy and Learning coordinator Leonne Beebe at 604-796-2585.

Council awarded a $108,000 contract to Absolute Mechanical Industrial for the digester and sluge holding tank upgrade project. This includes aeration piping, new valves, supports and a pump.

The council approved continuing electric vehicle charging stations within the district at no charge. Usage remained fairly constant throughout the year, according to payment network ChargeLab reports with activity plateauing through the winter and into the new year. The free charging stations are meant to encourage electric vehicle ownership in Agassiz and to draw tourists who drive electric vehicles. Two-hour parking signs are posted and enforced. Council is set to review the program next year.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. For agendas, minutes and more information, visit kentbc.ca.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.