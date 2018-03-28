District of Houston committee distributes $14,000

A District of Houston committee has distributed $14,000 to seven community groups centered around health and wellness initiatives.

The money was left over from another committee, Action Changes Things, when it was wound up and its goals absorbed into Houston council’s Community, Health, Education, Social Services (CHESS) formed to address issues which arose when Houston Forest Products closed in 2014.

“As we would not be eligible for any future funding until we had used the existing funding CHESS posted the opportunity to the community to submit proposals,” explained committee member Marian Ells.

“The committee was surprised and pleased with the response. We received nine applications and we were able to provide funding to seven of the applications.”

The Beanstalk Childcare Centre received $500 for outdoor field equipment, Houston Link to Learning received $2,600 for food for a weekly cooking program to cook healthy foods together and to improve literacy skills, Change BC received $2,600 for pool and gym passes for the supported and directed exercise program for people with metabolic syndrome, the Dze ‘L’ K’ant Friendship Centre received $2,600 for food for its Houston community kitchen program, the Houston Public Library received $500 to create a health and wellness resource section at the Library in partnership with Northern Health Mental health professionals, Houston Secondary School/Twain Sullivan Elementary Breakfast Progran received $2,600 for food for its school breakfast program and the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club received $2,600 to enhance the existing cross country ski equipment library to improve access to healthy activity.

With this disbursement now complete, Ells said CHESS can now apply for other grants to pursue its goals.

Although originally struck to respond to the Houston Forest Products closure, CHESS has remained as a council committee examining and pursuing efforts to maintain and grow health, community services and education within the community.

As such it makes recommendations to council for further action.