District of Hope’s 5-year financial plan up for discussion

Hope will get a look at the most recent Five Year Financial Plan on May 5. (www.SeniorLiving.Org)

The District of Hope’s five-year financial plan will be discussed, along with a public consultation, at a special meeting on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

A copy of the plan is available on the District of Hope’s website (www.hope.ca) under Agendas, for the agenda of April 26. It will also be uploaded separately on Thursday, May 6.

Any questions or comments are welcome and can be forwarded to Dale Courtice, Director of Finance at 604-869-5671 or dcourtice@hope.ca up to noon Monday May 10, 2021. The public will also be able to interact with Courtice in the meeting on May 5.

Hope Standard