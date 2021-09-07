District of Hope Municipal Hall. (Adam Louis/ Hope Standard file)

District of Hope adds special regular meeting to September calendar

Meeting being held during the same week as the UBCM convention

The District of Hope has announced they will hold a special regular meeting on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held in council chambers and mask wearing is mandatory. It is open to the public to attend.

Council members will also be attending the virtual Union of B.C. Municipalities annual convention throughout the week.

There is no information available yet on what the meeting will be about. The agenda will be released online on Sept. 10.

