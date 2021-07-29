District of Clearwater to invest in emergency alert software

The District of Clearwater council agreed to proceed with a grant application to complete the Wells Gray Inn to Highway 5 roundabout multi-use pathway under the BC Active Transportation Grant Program.

The District of Clearwater council agreed to proceed with a grant application to complete the Wells Gray Inn to Highway 5 roundabout multi-use pathway under the BC Active Transportation Grant Program.

The grant application will be for a maximum of $500,000, 70 per cent (or $350,000) from grant funding and the remaining 30 per cent a third party contribution.

Funds for minor ball

Council approved a grant-in-aid for the Clearwater Minor Fastball Association of $2,150 to offset half of the lost revenue from the 2020 season, due to COVID-19, from operating funds.

Investment in

emergency software

The current wildfire season and the adoption of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Voyent Alert! application had DOC council looking into a similar notification software for Clearwater.

Council agreed to use $2,000 to purchase a community-wide emergency notification software to better inform the public about important announcements, such as evacuation alerts, orders and other statements. The software can be used to notify residents through email, mobile or landline phone.

New breathing equipment

The Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department will be getting some new SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) equipment, as well as a new air compressor, to help firefighters breath when entering fires or areas with dangerous air quality.

Council passed two recommendations, during a special council meeting held July 23, that funds be added to purchase a new air compressor, up to $45,000, as well as 12 SCBA units and a RIT kit, up to $126,000. For hygienic reasons, each firefighter would have their own SCBA mask, ensuring they have the correct size and avoiding cross contamination. Currently, the masks are used, then cleaned. The purchase would also replace the current 15-year-old equipment.

Updated watering restrictions

Hours allowed for watering yards and gardens have been reduced to 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with no evening watering. The council decision comes as the wildfire season continues and much of the province is experiencing drought.

Staff confirmed that watering activities in most parks in the District have already been cut back due to the current drought and wildfire season.

Clearwater Times