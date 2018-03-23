District of Clearwater marks a year of progress

Many goals and priorities accomplished since January of last year

By Keith McNeill

District of Clearwater has accomplished a number of goals and priorities since town council completed an annual review of its strategic priorities in January 2017, according to chief administrative officer Leslie Groulx.

In a recent strategic priority update to town council, Groulx noted, “Ongoing review and update of the council’s strategic priorities is essential in keeping a strategic focus.”

Groulx reported that a revamp of the District’s website is complete and has been launched with good results.

Business licensing has been in effect for a full year with 201 licenses issued. An updated business directory is complete and distributed, as well as a new community economic profile.

A UNESCO GeoPark proposal was voted down in an alternative approval process.

The municipal and regional district hotel tax is in the second year of a new cycle. The Tourism Wells Gray manager meets regularly with Clearwater’s CAO and the Area A services coordinator.

Construction of a 26-unit affordable housing complex on Park Drive is to start April 1.

The Robson Street sanitary sewer upgrades needed to support the housing complex are coming online. A road closure bylaw was adopted for a lane next to the complex. The last step will be consolidation of the housing complex’s property with the lane.

Evergreen Acres Housing Society is working on a 20-unit independent seniors housing complex. Council has met with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to advocate for the project.

A rezoning bylaw for a private assisted living facility is at third reading.

Drilling for Well#3 in Reg Small Park plus a 300 mm water line to Eden Road are complete. Contracts for a pump-house and mechanical works have been awarded with a May completion date expected.

A leak detection program identified 26 significant leaks. Several have been fixed, including some that were not on the list.

Possibly as a result of the leak detection, water usage is down to a daily average of 2,000 m3/day from 3,000 m3/day.

The purchase of four water meters and back-flow preventers for four mobile home parks is on hold. Council will review moving forward with water meters for the entire water system.

The District is waiting for grant approval for Cell #1 and headworks at the sewage lagoon.

Drainage projects at Wells Gray Hardware and Blair Place are complete. The District is waiting for grant approval to reconfigure Robson Street and Murtle Road with curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Replacement of the HVAC boiler at Dutch Lake Community Centre is complete.

Dutch Lake Beach upgrades are in progress, using grant funds from Wells Gray Community Forest.

Repairs to the boat launch on Dutch Lake are waiting for Crown tenure approval.

The Community Recreation Healthy Living program is going strong and staffing levels were increased. The hockey school was renewed.

A biomass energy plant is under construction at the Sportsplex.

“Accomplishment of the 2016-2018 Strategic Plan has had a good portion complete or initiated,” Groulx said. “After the fall municipal elections it would be important to revisit the document.”

