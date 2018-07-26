District of Clearwater declares burning prohibition

Starting at noon today, July 26, Clearwater is placing a camp fire ban and open burning prohibition within the district.

Other activities not allowed under the ban are using fireworks—including fire crackers—sky lanterns, burn barrels or cages of any size and description and binary exploding targets (pre-packaged or homemade explosives).

Alsp prohibitied are tiki torches and similar kinds of torches, chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatusses that aren’t CSA approved or ULC-approved.

The ban and prohibition will stay in place until otherwise posted.

